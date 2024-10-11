Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 74 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $800,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,171.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,131.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,075.72. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,186.91.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,166.79.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

