Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PKI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cormark lowered their target price on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$36.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,520.00. 20.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. Parkland has a one year low of C$34.17 and a one year high of C$47.99.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.06. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of C$7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.92 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 3.6022267 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is 65.73%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

