Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Short Interest Update

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,300 shares, an increase of 42,725.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 916,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 21.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Pasithea Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Pasithea Therapeutics stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. Pasithea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73.

Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter.

Pasithea Therapeutics Company Profile

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in discovery, research, and development of treatments for central nervous system disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic mitogen-activated protein kinase, or MEK inhibitor for use in the treatment of a range of RASopathies, including neurofibromatosis type 1 oncology indications.

