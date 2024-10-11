Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $36,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.95.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total value of $3,759,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,129,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,743,153.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total value of $3,759,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,129,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,743,153.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,092 shares of company stock valued at $35,644,136 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $162.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.57. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

