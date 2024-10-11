Patrick Edwardson Sells 10,000 Shares of North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Stock

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Edwardson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.15), for a total transaction of £31,700 ($41,486.72).

Patrick Edwardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Patrick Edwardson acquired 100,000 shares of North American Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £300,000 ($392,618.77).

On Wednesday, July 17th, Patrick Edwardson bought 83,755 shares of North American Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £248,752.35 ($325,549.47).

On Monday, July 15th, Patrick Edwardson purchased 16,245 shares of North American Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £48,247.65 ($63,143.11).

North American Income Trust Stock Performance

North American Income Trust stock opened at GBX 321 ($4.20) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £416.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4,585.71 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 306.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 297.84. North American Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 254 ($3.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 321.50 ($4.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 14.91 and a quick ratio of 7.40.

North American Income Trust Announces Dividend

North American Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17,142.86%.

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

