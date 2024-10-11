Patten Group Inc. Acquires 769 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.70 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.11 and its 200-day moving average is $107.19.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

