Patten Group Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.13. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.