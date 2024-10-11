Pensionfund Sabic Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.9% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,152 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 54,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 435 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.1 %

COST stock opened at $909.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $540.23 and a 12-month high of $923.83. The stock has a market cap of $403.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $879.92 and its 200 day moving average is $825.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $780.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,983.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total transaction of $2,844,768.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,983.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,174 shares of company stock worth $7,097,624. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.