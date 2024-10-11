PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Price Down 0.4% After Analyst Downgrade

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $186.00 to $183.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PepsiCo traded as low as $171.24 and last traded at $171.93. 1,054,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,492,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.54.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $237.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.62 and its 200-day moving average is $172.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.