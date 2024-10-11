Perpetual Ltd Has $86.35 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Perpetual Ltd lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $86,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $919.91 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $547.61 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $874.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $906.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $850.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

