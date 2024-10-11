Perpetual Ltd Raises Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 57,336.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204,058 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.4% of Perpetual Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.21% of Emerson Electric worth $131,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,003 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $1,047,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $4,188,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.59.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $110.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

