Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 563.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,284 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $26,042,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 126,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $35.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.31. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.48). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 267.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PECO. Compass Point boosted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

