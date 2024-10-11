Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,891 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 285,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,662 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 59,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 30,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total value of $459,289.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,637.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total transaction of $459,289.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,637.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total transaction of $3,004,017.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,095 shares in the company, valued at $37,883,279.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,252. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PIPR stock opened at $283.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.82. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $292.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.22%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

