Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Plexus worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 36,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Plexus by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Plexus

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,656 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $190,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,682 shares in the company, valued at $11,118,430. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,118,430. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $64,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,199.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,769 shares of company stock worth $2,731,834 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $133.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $87.21 and a 52-week high of $138.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PLXS. Benchmark lifted their price target on Plexus from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

