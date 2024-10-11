Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim LLC purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Invst LLC grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 55.3% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Powell Industries news, insider Robert B. Callahan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,560. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.42, for a total value of $446,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,711,208.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Callahan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,560. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,350 shares of company stock worth $9,633,599 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Powell Industries stock opened at $247.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.16. Powell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $72.51 and a one year high of $260.55.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.18 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

