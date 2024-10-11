Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,443 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.21% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRAX. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $61.97 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $67.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.43.

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $0.64. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 6,987.01% and a negative return on equity of 61.47%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up from $134.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.44.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

