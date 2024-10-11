Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Shares Up 0.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.77). Approximately 213,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 348,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.76).

Premier Miton Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of £90.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5,850.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 68.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 68.38.

Premier Miton Group Company Profile

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

