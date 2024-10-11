Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $6.32 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,104.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,138 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,894 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.4% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 964 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 640.5% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 22,185 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,986,000 after buying an additional 19,189 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $134.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.17.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $15,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,255,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,159,895.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,201,270 shares of company stock valued at $371,285,277 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

