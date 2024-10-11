Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 94.99 ($1.24) and traded as high as GBX 99.80 ($1.31). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 97 ($1.27), with a volume of 2,695,586 shares.

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHP shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 103 ($1.35) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

View Our Latest Report on Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties Trading Down 0.0 %

Primary Health Properties Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,700.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 94.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -70,000.00%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.