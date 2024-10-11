Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,747,000 after purchasing an additional 200,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $87.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.