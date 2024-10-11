ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,088 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 4.13% of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth $3,458,000.

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96.

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Profile

The ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index of futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with an average of five months until maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXM was launched on Jan 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

