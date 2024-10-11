Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1,312.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25,027 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $122.57. 122,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,667. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.95 and a twelve month high of $128.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.68 and a 200-day moving average of $117.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

In related news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Argus upgraded Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.92.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

