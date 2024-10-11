Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Leidos Holdings, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:LDOS)

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Leidos in a report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $8.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.92.

Leidos Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $164.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.17. Leidos has a 1-year low of $90.30 and a 1-year high of $168.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Leidos by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 147,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in Leidos by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 11,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

