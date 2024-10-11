Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Issued By Wedbush

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Comerica from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Comerica from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.62.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $59.36 on Thursday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $61.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.41.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $146,362.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,104.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Comerica by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comerica by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Comerica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its position in Comerica by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Comerica by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

