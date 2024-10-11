Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.29). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX opened at $3.44 on Thursday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $7.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $193.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.47.

Institutional Trading of Black Diamond Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,891,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,029,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 275.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 266,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 195,464 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 24.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 79.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 88,378 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

