Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for KB Home Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:KBH)

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for KB Home in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.44. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $8.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.19 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

KBH has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded KB Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

KB Home Price Performance

NYSE:KBH opened at $79.76 on Thursday. KB Home has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $89.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of KB Home by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 25,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 15.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 8.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 149,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.