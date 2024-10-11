Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $278.88. 38,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,865. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.37. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $278.93.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

