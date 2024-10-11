Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Sells 148 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $189.54. The stock had a trading volume of 352,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,194. The company has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.02. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $190.37.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

