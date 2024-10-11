Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 16,666.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 1.5 %

RRR stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.03.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 83.84%. The company had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Red Rock Resorts news, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta acquired 33,000 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.77 per share, with a total value of $1,642,410.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 47,546,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,379,400.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III bought 67,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.49 per share, with a total value of $3,650,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,914,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,870,261.49. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 200,000 shares of company stock worth $10,426,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

