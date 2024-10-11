Redwood Financial Network Corp Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,122,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,470,000 after buying an additional 42,518 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 16,764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 142,882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.67.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $186.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.11 and a 200 day moving average of $183.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

