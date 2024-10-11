Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,240 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,831 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1,856.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 157.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $23.04 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.