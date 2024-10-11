Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.62.

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $264,734.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,812.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RGA opened at $214.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.33. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $143.96 and a twelve month high of $227.87.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

