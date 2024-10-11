Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 2,800 Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,230,000 after buying an additional 85,434 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 344.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Mid Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

First Mid Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FMBH opened at $37.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $890.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $41.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.66.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $79.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Mid Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Further Reading

