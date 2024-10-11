Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 90,126 Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 402,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,126 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CuriosityStream were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in CuriosityStream by 782.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 151,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 134,132 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 6,399.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 71,353 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CURI opened at $2.21 on Friday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $120.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 69.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.49%.

In related news, Director Michael Nikzad sold 27,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $32,805.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,458.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael Nikzad sold 27,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $32,805.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,883 shares in the company, valued at $193,458.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Huberman sold 120,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $177,665.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,433,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,356.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,673 shares of company stock valued at $379,977 over the last three months. Company insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.35 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

