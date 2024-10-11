Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 86,800 Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.39% of Werewolf Therapeutics worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 48,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 578.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

HOWL has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

