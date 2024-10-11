Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 56.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 878,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 317,184 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 939,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after buying an additional 263,819 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 67.7% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $11,177,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth about $1,758,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRNA opened at $31.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. Verona Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.74 and a beta of 0.44.

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.53). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verona Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

