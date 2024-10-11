Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bowman Consulting Group were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 53,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 34.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $173,550.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 380,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,215,450.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $173,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 380,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,215,450.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $133,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,252 shares in the company, valued at $32,991,626.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,652 shares of company stock worth $650,564. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bowman Consulting Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $378.78 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.01 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. On average, analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

