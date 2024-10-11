Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter valued at $101,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 34,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindblad Expeditions

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 22,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $165,748.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,480.89. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 22,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $165,748.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,480.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 15,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $109,543.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 232,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,598.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 72,203 shares of company stock worth $549,922. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Down 1.4 %

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $11.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $512.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 3.03.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIND shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

