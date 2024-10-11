Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $480,000 Position in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Enerflex worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Enerflex alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFXT. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enerflex by 17,674.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Enerflex in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Enerflex by 117.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 24.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Enerflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $609,000. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enerflex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Enerflex Stock Down 0.3 %

EFXT stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Enerflex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is -7.87%.

Enerflex Profile

(Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.