Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $421,000 in Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 382,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.32% of Invivyd at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Invivyd by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,611,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 97,496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invivyd by 232.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 678,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 474,301 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Invivyd by 21.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 435,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 77,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Invivyd during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Invivyd by 4,434.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 82,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.
Invivyd Stock Performance
Shares of IVVD opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.63. Invivyd, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Invivyd in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.
About Invivyd
Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.
