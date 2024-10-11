Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,346 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 20.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 207,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 35,049 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in W&T Offshore by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 41,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 18,810 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 203.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

W&T Offshore Price Performance

NYSE WTI opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.39. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.05 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 103.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

W&T Offshore Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. W&T Offshore’s payout ratio is -26.66%.

About W&T Offshore

(Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.