Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,257 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in UP Fintech were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. Sparta 24 Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,186,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in UP Fintech by 6,367.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 446,572 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in UP Fintech by 19.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 46,394 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $6.49 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

UP Fintech Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $8.11 on Friday. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). UP Fintech had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter.

About UP Fintech

(Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.