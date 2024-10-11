Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBTC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $807,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,647 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 35.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBTC opened at $31.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.79 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.99%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

