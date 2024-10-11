Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 343,500 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 343,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Twilio alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kodai Capital Management LP increased its stake in Twilio by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,098,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 286.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,707,000 after acquiring an additional 531,075 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,745,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,809,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,212,000 after purchasing an additional 241,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,396,000 after purchasing an additional 224,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,087,054.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $120,712.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,236.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $720,077.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,054.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,906 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,596 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.