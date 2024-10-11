Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 56,401 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,401 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,822,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,015,000 after acquiring an additional 397,864 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $962,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 24.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 158,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 30,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 86,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 21,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $19.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.07.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

