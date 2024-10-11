Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 800 Shares of Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Sanara MedTech worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sanara MedTech by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Sanara MedTech Stock Performance

Shares of SMTI stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.80. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $43.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $268.58 million, a P/E ratio of -52.78 and a beta of 1.58.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech ( NASDAQ:SMTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sanara MedTech Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

