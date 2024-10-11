Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter valued at $92,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $40,650.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,822.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UniFirst news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $40,650.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $728,822.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 550 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $96,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,325. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,457 shares of company stock valued at $269,413 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

UNF stock opened at $184.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.81. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $149.58 and a 12 month high of $200.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNF. StockNews.com raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

