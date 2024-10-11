Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report released on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.61 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.30 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFR. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.6 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $115.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.33. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $123.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.83 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,729,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,192,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,378,000 after acquiring an additional 495,215 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,021,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,994,000 after acquiring an additional 161,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,856,000 after purchasing an additional 120,333 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 821,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $598,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,796.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,481.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $598,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,796.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

