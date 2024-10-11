Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 236,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 24,580 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth $694,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,700,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193,351 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 42.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 81,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 24,216 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,214,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,753,000 after buying an additional 422,730 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:REZI opened at $19.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $23.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.