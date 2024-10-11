Reviewing PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) & Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PermRock Royalty Trust and Permianville Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Permianville Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. PermRock Royalty Trust pays out 85.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Permianville Royalty Trust pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Permianville Royalty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

41.7% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Permianville Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 85.38% 6.99% 6.86% Permianville Royalty Trust 15.44% 14.80% 14.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Permianville Royalty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $6.20 million 7.67 $6.26 million $0.42 9.31 Permianville Royalty Trust $3.26 million 16.03 $10.60 million $0.30 5.28

Permianville Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PermRock Royalty Trust. Permianville Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PermRock Royalty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

